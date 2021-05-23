VALDOSTA — There was laughter and lighthearted chatting during a recent taping of “Let’s Talk, Valdosta,” a podcast hosted by the city’s public information office.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan and Valdosta Police Lt. Scottie Johns were guests recently on the city’s podcast, which is intended to be an informative tool.
“Let’s Talk, Valdosta” has a distinct sibling, “Beyond the Bricks,” which is hosted by Downtown Valdosta Main Street.
Though the two are centered on separate subject matters, both podcasts share the purpose of reaching residents in varying ways.
Connecting with the Community
“Let’s Talk, Valdosta” is reflective of its name; it’s a podcast that covers the city’s news and events while highlighting small business owners and residents, said Ashlyn Johnson, public information officer.
First recorded in late February, the first podcast episode was released March 4. Johnson tag-teams with Marcus McConico, city media coordinator, and Venessa Armenta, city public information specialist, to conduct interviews.
Johnson said the episodes last around 25-30 minutes.
“Experts, leaders and staff from various city departments will weigh in to address issues that are central to life in Valdosta,” she said. “With various ways to obtain information from the city, this podcast will offer a unique option to hear about what’s going on in the city on the go without looking at a screen of some sort.”
The goal for the city is to use the podcast as a resource and connection to residents, Johnson said.
She said “Let’s Talk, Valdosta” is a platform beneficial “to engage our residents in thoughtful, in-depth discussions about their city government and the businesses and people in our community.”
While speaking with the Valdosta Police Department, the co-hosts conversationally bounced off of one another – each taking turns asking questions and commenting between moments of brief laughter.
So far, the trio has interviewed Downtown Valdosta Main Street about the outlook on 2021 and downtown growth, Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber and Valdosta Public Works Director Richard Hardy about Valdosta On-Demand and owners of the King of R&B food truck about their business.
They have also spoken with Barber, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Valdosta city councilmen Andy Gibbs and Eric Howard about the Mayor Council Strategic Initiatives Summit.
“We are going to continue recording (the) podcast as long as we have engaged listeners who are continuing to download the series,” McConico said.
He noted the city would like to add a video feature to complement the podcast on social media, YouTube and Metro 17.
“Let’s Talk, Valdosta” can be found on streaming platform PodBean, which sends episodes to Spotify, iHeart Radio and Amazon Music, McConico said. People can also listen to them online at valdostacity.com.
Anyone wanting to submit questions, comments or suggestions can email info@valdostacity.com.
Meeting Main Street
“Beyond the Bricks” links the city to residents but in a different way than its counterpart.
Through Main Street’s podcast, listeners can be introduced to downtown small business owners. Rachel Thrasher, Main Street program coordinator, and Ellen Hill, Main Street director, co-host together.
“We wanted to do something outside of the box. We felt like we spend so much time saying shop local, shop local that, sometimes, we forget who it is we are telling the public to shop with,” Thrasher said.
“We always say that small business owners are your neighbors, friends, fellow church members and so on, but now, we have a tool in our tool bag that will give listeners a real inside look at the people behind the businesses, beyond the bricks.”
Episodes last about 45 minutes to an hour and embrace a playful, conversational tone.
The podcast offers the rare chance for Hill and Thrasher to chat with downtown entrepreneurs about themselves and get to know them on a personal level.
“It’s always a good thing when we can dive deeper and get to know someone on a more intimate level,” Thrasher said.
She said the star of the show is the person being interviewed.
Mikki Hudson Wills of Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, Caleb Dixon of Skoll Axe Throwing and Chris Jones and J. Ryce Martin of Georgia Beer Company have all been guests on “Beyond the Bricks.”
“We don’t ever have a plan when we start recording,” Thrasher said. “We literally just wing it.”
“Beyond the Bricks” releases every second and fourth weeks monthly on Apple Podcast, Spotify and Google Play and is available on valdostacity.com.
“As long as we have people to interview, then we will keep it going,” Thrasher said.
