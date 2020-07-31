VALDOSTA – “Classes online until cases decline.”
Several teachers within the Lowndes County School system share this sentiment and have formed a Facebook group of like-minded individuals for the cause.
The group is called Lowndes Educators for Safe School Reopening, or LESSR, and has amassed more than 400 members.
Dr. Treva Gear, a Lowndes County instructional coach who is also a candidate for a state Senate seat, said the faculty has been made to feel “lesser” and was granted no say in developing reopening plans.
Through events such as a recent “motor march” and numerous calls and e-mails to board members, LESSR hopes to bring attention to delaying the start of school so teachers can receive adequate online training and for classes to be 100% virtual until the case numbers begin to decline, teachers say.
Lowndes County Schools are scheduled to return to face-to-face instruction Aug. 14. Two options were given to parents, virtual or face-to-face.
The schedule gives teachers only nine working days to prepare before students return. While teachers are used to pre-planning under a time crunch, the addition of the COVID-19 safety measures and virtual teaching are unchartered territory.
Joy Gaston began teaching in 1991, meaning she started before in-school computers were prevalent. The Lowndes High School teacher said she feels teachers should be given at least three weeks of training before students return and echoes the sentiment that students should be 100% virtual until it's safe.
Gaston said, “The state board of education held a meeting virtually because of coronavirus but they want to make the decision for us to go back face-to-face?”
Many parents said they have no internet within their homes, according to Gaston, adding she believes the school system can find a solution, such as hot spots on buses.
Fellow county educator Miranda Edmonds agrees more time will be needed for teachers to prep and, while appreciative of the extension after the county moved the reopen date back a week to Aug. 14, she wants to see the community spread of COVID-19 in Lowndes County under control.
She referred to Lowndes County Schools as a “family,” adding sometimes families disagree and she knows not every teacher agrees with the delayed, virtual-only plan.
“I feel as a teacher and a parent that the best thing for kids right now is not to be in the classroom,” Edmonds said.
Her daughter enters high school this year but a time that should have been joyous has brought fear to Edmonds because she knows how crowded the high school can be.
“I know how busy it can be. I know what the cafeteria looks like and I know how hard it'll be to socially distance there," Edmonds said. "The way the school is set up, it's virtually impossible.”
Gear, Gaston and Edmonds and other LESSR members believe they were not included in the reopening plans and were never contacted to voice their concerns as educators.
“I realize the reopening plan is well beyond my pay grade, but I would have at least liked a seat at the table,” Edmonds added.
Gear, whose job is to support teachers, did not have any further insights into reopening plans than her coworkers and feels that, as a whole, the opportunity to have a voice was not given to educators.
She said the group feels many issues have not been fully fleshed out and they all still have a lot of questions, like the specifics of how face-to-face and virtual teaching will go and how substitute teachers, if any are even willing to come in, would work.
“There's no perfect decision but there is a best decision to err on the side of safety and protect the lives involved,” Gear said.
The teachers conveyed there is nothing they'd love more than to see their students again but said now is not the time to return face-to-face.
“The acceptable number of teachers or students to die," Gaston said, "has to be zero."
