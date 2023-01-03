VALDOSTA – Hannah Bonnett has been enjoying her holiday break but is ready to get Elle back on the road.
Bonnett is the lead of the nationally touring musical "Legally Blonde." She plays the starring role.
The show is scheduled to make a Valdosta stop, playing 7:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St., as part of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts' Presenter Series.
The musical is based on the popular film comedy of the same name that starred Reese Witherspoon. Peach State Summer Theatre presented the musical more than a decade ago and summarized the show: “Sorority star Elle Woods doesn’t take ‘no’ for an answer. So when her boyfriend dumps her for someone ‘serious,’ Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and sets out to go where no Delta Nu has gone before: Harvard Law. Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style."
Playing Elle marks Bonnett's first professional national tour. The show opened Oct. 14 and played numerous cities through Dec. 12 when it stopped for the holiday break. Returning to the road in January, it is scheduled to continue through May.
Touring is a dream come true for Bonnett, who spoke by phone late last year with The Valdosta Daily Times from her family home in New Jersey.
Her family has been supportive, she said, adding her mother was in Arkansas for opening night of the show.
"The life of an actor is always about trying," Bonnett said. "It's a lot of work and looking for work. Hearing a lot of nos. But you always keep trying."
She sees similarities between Elle and herself. "Legally Blonde" is "an underdog story," Bonnett said, "about living out your dreams and not letting anything stand in your way. ... That's the epitome of the story. Anyone can identify with that."
Bonnett is already thinking about her next job when "Legally Blonde" concludes its run in May. She said she's already creating a vision board, adding she will "just keep dreaming."
"Legally Blonde" plays 7:30 p.m., Jan. 10, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St., as part of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts' Presenter Series. More information: Visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
