VALDOSTA – Leadership Lowndes recently announced the Class of 2023.
Each year, Leadership Lowndes selects 30 existing and emerging leaders from hundreds of applicants, organization representatives said in a statement.
"Each class represents a diverse group of Lowndes County leaders from various industries and fields," they added.
The 2023 Leadership Lowndes Class is:
Zachary Allen of Cecil W. Powell & Company.
Edward Bhawanie of Ameris Bank.
Jeffrey Brammer of City of Valdosta.
Regan Cason of Gardner, Willis, Plaire & Wilson, LLP.
Chandler Chancy of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
Darryl Chaney Jr. of Mediacom.
Elizabeth Danforth of Georgia Department of Agriculture.
Joshua Dawson of Fort Valley State University.
Doyer Deloach of Pepsi.
Col. Mike Gallagher of Moody Air Force Base.
Jessica Ganas of Curate Valdosta.
Andy Gibbs of Valdosta Middle School.
Melinda Harbaugh of Valdosta State University.
Thomas Hawthorne of Lovell Engineering Associates.
Travel Lewis of Valdosta City Schools.
William Luke of Magellan Health.
Tamare Mack of Valdosta City Schools.
Garrett Mager of TricorBraun.
Matt Malone of CBC Bank.
Andrew McNeal of Williams Hotel Group.
John Moore of SGMC.
Nicholas Perry of Ella's Top Corral.
Juliana Powell of Manwell Decoudres Restaurant Group.
Cindy Romero of Wild Adventures Theme Park.
Olivia Summers of the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
Tabora Temple of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
Rachel Thrasher of Lowndes County Board of Commissioners.
Mitchelle Weltman Tatar of CJB Industries Inc.
Gary Williams of Lowndes County Fire Rescue.
"Leadership Lowndes provides a learning experience for existing and emerging leaders of Lowndes County," representatives said. "Participants of the program will be given the opportunity to develop an understanding of the promises and problems of Lowndes County and the diversity of the region."
For more information, visit https://leadershiplowndes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.