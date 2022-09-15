VALDOSTA — Leadership Lowndes community service group brings a new fundraising concept to benefit Living Bridges Ministry.
Leadership Lowndes community service group five presents the Amazing Scaventure to increase awareness of the work that Living Bridges Ministry does in the community and to raise funds to help continue its efforts.
Colson Lee, Leadership Lowndes group five, said the group was tasked with finding a nonprofit it could assist in generating funds and spreading its mission.
“We wanted to benefit a nonprofit that encompasses all of our passions and the overall betterment of our community,” Lee said. “Living Bridges was the nonprofit that was a commutation of all our ideas.”
“Living Bridges is creating sustainable change in our community by identifying the needs of the people and equipping them with resources to take ownership of their lives,” Lee said.
The group assisted Living Bridges in bringing its idea of the Amazing Scaventure to life by providing the manpower, time and resources to develop the fundraising idea.
Lee said Leadership Lowndes and Living Bridges Ministry encourage the community to build teams to conquer the challenges and support the cause.
The event has been in planning since February and will be a hybrid between the Amazing Race and a scavenger hunt. It will present challenges for people who believe they know Valdosta-Lowndes County and people who may be newer to the community, Lee said.
There will be gift bags valued at more than $100 for team members who place first, second and third. The prizes include retail, food and service gift cards, as well as, items from local vendors.
“We are excited and want to get the community excited to raise money and awareness for Living Bridges,” Lee said.
The event will begin 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Five Points Shopping Center lot. Teams are encouraged to pre-register for a discount price. Registration will be available the day of the event.
Anyone interested in participating with a team or becoming a sponsor visit livingbridgesministry.org/scaventure.
