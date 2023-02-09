VALDOSTA — The Rotary Club of Valdosta recognized three outstanding officers Wednesday at the 16th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner–Luncheon.
“This gives us the opportunity to celebrate our law enforcement,” Bubba Highsmith, LEAD committee chairman, said. “I was told a few GSP officers had to leave due to an accident on the interstate. Which proves that the work of our law enforcement is never done.”
The Rotary Club of Valdosta presented officers from Georgia State Patrol, Valdosta Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff's Office with a plaque of appreciation for their service to their communities.
Trooper 1st Class Jesus Carreon joined the Tifton Post 13 in 2019 and was assigned to the GSP “ghost car,” specifically designed vehicle with low-profile graphics and markings.
“TFC Carreon is known for his professionalism, work ethic and compassion for meeting department goals,” SFC. Raul Meija said.
Mejia said as an instructor he met Carreon in Trooper School and followed his achievements until this point.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan recognized Officer Alberto Castellanos.
Castellanos began his career in 2019. He works in the patrol division, tactical operations unit, and is a part of the recruitment team.
“Officer Castle, as he is known by fellow officers, is an outstanding officer and role model,” Manahan said. “He is compassionate with his victims and committed to catching criminals.”
Manahan said Castellanos was nominated by the department for his commitment and dedication to make the City of Valdosta a safe place.
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office recognized Lt. Herb Bennett.
Bennett leads the LCSO canine division, recently he coordinated the first combined Police Data Initiative and Detection National Trial for the United States Police Canine Association. Also, Bennett leads the traffic division, which includes traffic control and Interstate Criminal Enforcement.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said, smiling, “If I told you everything Bennett did for Lowndes County, we would be here until dark.”
Paulk said Bennett has built the LCSO canine division into one of the best in the nation, while managing a new discovery which the department will share with the public soon.
This year, Rotary, presented a scholarship to honor the late Judge H. Arthur “Mac” McLane.
“The scholarship will be awarded annually to a criminal justice major at Valdosta State University, who demonstrates a strong commitment to academic excellence,” Highsmith said.
The inaugural scholarship recipient is Cheyanne Stone. Stone plans to graduate in May and pursue a master’s degree and doctorate in criminal justice from the University of Tennessee.
Highsmith said in closing, “I am honored to look out at the crowd of law enforcement, who are proud of their fellow officers for their achievements."
He continued, "It’s unbelievable what you all do for us. You all have to get up everyday and protect all of us. We truly appreciate all that you do.”
Georgia Power, South Georgia Pecan Company and Guardian Bank served as presenting sponsors for the 16th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner.
