VALDOSTA – The saga of ousted Valdosta High School football coach Alan Rodemaker seems to be far from over.
Leah Rodemaker, the coach's wife, has filed a lawsuit in Lowndes County Superior Court against Valdosta school board members Warren Lee, Liz Shumphard, Tyra Howard, Debra Bell and Kelisa Brown.
Leah Rodemaker is asking the court to block any attempt to replace Alan Rodemaker, for the former coach's contract to be renewed for one year starting July 1, unless "they can show a meaningful, non-racial reason" for his non-renewal. She has also requested a trial before a jury of 12.
The initial vote to oust Coach Rodemaker occurred Jan. 28 with the five defendants voting to not renew his contract. A second vote was held Feb. 11 with the exact same results.
Rodemaker posted a 36-17 record in four years as head coach at Valdosta, leading the Wildcats to a state championship in 2016 – the first state championship since 1998. This past season, Rodemaker led Valdosta to a 10-3 record and the team's second straight Class 6A state quarterfinal appearance.
The Valdosta City School Board will conduct a called meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, via videoconference. Those wishing to join in can do so at zoom.us/j/106795331.
The full lawsuit can be found here.
