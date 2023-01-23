VALDOSTA — Wynter Lawson won first place in the Valdosta City Schools district spelling bee.
Lawson, seventh grader at Valdosta Early College Academy, won by spelling the word squirm.
“It feels really good to win,” she said. “I prayed about it and studied hard which paid off.”
Second-place/alternate winner is Kennedi Johnson from VECA. Third-place winner is Issac Mezquital from Pinevale Elementary School.
Lawson will represent the city school district in the Region 9 Spelling Bee Feb. 25.
Kristi Goff, district lead MTSS coordinator, said, “I’m impressed with the students ability to stand in front of people and spell these words with confidence. We are proud of each of them.”
The top three winners from each elementary and middle school spelling bee participated in the district spelling bee.
“The school coordinators do most of it. We really could not pull this together without each of them,” Goff said. “The school coordinators help prepare students for the district and regional bee by providing study sessions with the study guide given by the national spelling bee.”
The announcer/presenter was Dawn Montgomery. Judges were Dr. David Cole, Dr. Linda Hunt and Dr. Owen Clemons.
The spelling bee is sponsored by Valdosta City Schools and the Georgia Association of Educators.
