VALDOSTA — Reagan Lawson is preparing to begin his journey at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Lawson is the valedictorian of his graduating class at Georgia Christian School.
Lawson said, “I am looking forward to serving my country, because I have always had a desire to serve my community.
“I believe joining the military is one of the greatest opportunities for us to show we love America.”
Lawson plans to attend West Point to major in mechanical engineering to begin a career in the United States Army as an officer. His journey will begin in June.
He made the decision to attend West Point by combining his want to serve his country with his desire to receive a college degree.
His parents, Brad and Patience Lawson, said he is the first of his siblings to “leave the nest.”
“We are extremely proud of Reagan. He has always done his best at everything and always excelled, especially in math so we knew engineering was going to be his calling,” Brad said.
Brad said the Lawson family has a history of service in each generation, as he served in the United States Army.
He continued, “As parents we want each of our children to find their way and be the best by giving them the opportunities and experiences to figure out what they want to do and help them along the way. My wife and I have done all that we can through the school and family to provide Reagan with opportunities for his future.”
In 2022, Lawson attended the Summer Leaders Experience at West Point, which heavily influenced his decision when choosing a university.
“Being able to fly there and experience the campus was a dream come true,” Reagan Lawson said. “The place that had been so distant physically and in my mind was filled with so much history and brotherhood. In that moment, that was the goal that I wanted to achieve.”
While Lawson may be looking forward to the new experience away from home, he is ready to take on any challenge in order to build his character and leadership skills.
“I am most excited about the leadership aspect of the academy and the structure that the academy will give me. I felt this was really the best choice for me,” Lawson said.
In addition, he encouraged people to consider joining the military as there are many career and academic opportunities for growth and leadership.
“When you work hard and never give up on your dreams you can accomplish anything. There will be low points along the way but you have to seek help and continue to better yourself in everything you do,” Lawson said. “This moment represents a change in my life, which can be scary but I know the journey will be rewarding.”
