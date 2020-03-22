VALDOSTA – Four people were left without a home after a Saturday fire on Lausanne Drive, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.
Before 7 p.m. Saturday, firefighters found smoke coming from the roof line of the 800 block Lausanne Drive residence, city officials said in a statement.
The first firefighters arrived within two minutes of receiving the call, city officials said.
"Fire crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control," city officials said.
Valdosta police and South Georgia Medical Center EMTs assisted at the scene. The four people were displaced, but were uninjured, city officials said.
"The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking," city officials said.
