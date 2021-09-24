VALDOSTA – Two years ago, Recoil Trampoline Park caught air, and now, it's taking flight.
Paying homage to Moody Air Force Base, Recoil is debuting its new battlefield via laser tag, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, when the park opens.
Recoil has been working since October 2020 to plan a Moody-themed laser tag arena and an A-10 party room for customers of all ages. Construction began in May.
The interactive 3,500-square-foot space, which resembles an Air Force base, features a three-dimensional A-10 with authentic sound effects, pararescue jumpers and a H-860.
Playing the Game
The concept is that Moody is under attack and players of no more than 20 must join airmen to protect the base – or as Recoil owner Trent Coggins said, participate in a “save the base experience.”
The first stop is the briefing room where “Mayor Andrews” and “Commander Williams” interrupt a kids hand-washing video with “breaking news” at a joint press conference.
Though the setting of the faux press conference is City Hall, filming actually took place in front of the historic Lowndes County Courthouse, Coggins said.
Andrews and Williams inform the public that Moody is being attacked and in need of defending.
Residents are asked to take shelter, and Williams urges people to assist the base defense group. He said Moody is “calling on you to join the battle immediately.”
In the video, Williams explains game rules and proper wear of equipment.
Players will then enter the vesting room, where they will be divided into red and blue teams, retrieve their laser tag guns and put on their vests.
The vests are light in weight, magnetized and are one size fits all.
Coggins said the laser tag guns are set up so players know which opponent hit them.
Two orange laser tag guns are available for birthday boys and girls and have more special effects than the others.
“It has a machine gun feature and it gives you more protection on a shield,” Coggins said.
After all players have their vests, the eight-minute battle begins.
Complementary theme music blares from a surround-sound system.
A hanging Moody A-10 replica greets teams upon entry; seconds later, sounds of shots are heard coming from the A-10.
Momentarily, a H-860 carrying pararescue jumpers fires shots.
The shots are actually lasers.
Players can earn points by shooting each other and parts of the bases.
Upgrades and extra lives are available throughout the game, and the scene comes with various hiding places to include a fort.
Honoring Moody Air Force Base
The laser tag feature at Recoil was conceived during the pandemic.
“I think the laser tag is something that gave us a little more diversity for other people,” Coggins said.
He had his own four children in mind when seeking to grow Recoil, he said.
To prepare for its development, Coggins said he and his family researched and visited similar entertainment centers that offered laser tag. They looked at designs, attempting to find what they believed to be the best company for their expansion.
Ultimately, a company based in Indianapolis was selected. Most of the set was completed off-site, Coggins said.
He wanted to model his game after Moody for two reasons.
Military members make up a significant amount of Recoil customers and Coggins was a community honorary commander who was stationed with the 820th Base Defense Group some years ago, he said.
“Moody has been so accepting of us,” he said. “Thirty percent of our business comes from Moody, and so when we started designing this, we wanted something local.”
Coggins said the game depiction is a thank you to the military members for their support.
Moody was consulted and helped facilitate the process of crafting the laser tag's theme, he said.
“It was almost like it was meant to be,” Coggins said.
Unlike its trampolines, adding laser tag allows Recoil to cater to customers of any age, he said, noting laser tag also lends itself to being a team-building exercise for companies.
Due to its recent growth, the Recoil staff increased to 40 employees.
Coggins confirmed more expansions are coming.
There are a variety of prices and options.
More information: (229) 262-7887, recoiltrampolinepark.com and 3103 N. Ashley St.
