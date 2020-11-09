LAKELAND – Lanier County Middle School has temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposures, according to a Saturday social media post from the school system.
The post stated that there have been three positive cases and that 18 employees are quarantined “due to a combination of school and community exposure.”
Middle school sports were postponed for two weeks, according to the post.
School officials stated that parents have been contacted only if their students need to quarantine.
The school building and buses have been sanitized, the post read.
In an earlier post on Saturday, it was announced that all middle school students had been placed under virtual instruction to allow time for disinfecting.
On Sunday, Lanier County Middle School posted a letter sent to parents informing them students can return to school on Nov. 30.
Lanier County High School was still open as of Saturday, according to the system’s latest post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.