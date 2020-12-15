LAKELAND — Lanier County Schools announced Tuesday that all system schools will not return to face-to-face learning until Jan. 19, 2021.
"In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, due to a recent rise in cases, Lanier County Schools will be closed from Dec. 16 through Jan. 8, 2021. Today, Dec. 15, will be your child's last day of the year. School will resume virtually on Jan. 11, 2021," a letter from Superintendent Anita Watson stated.
It will not be until Jan. 19 that students will return to face-to-face learning and that school day will be extended from 7:50 a.m.-3 p.m. for instructional purposes, Watson said.
Each school will distribute Chromebooks and/or learning packets for students on Jan. 8.
