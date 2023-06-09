VALDOSTA — Lowndes Associated Ministries to People announced it has received a $2,500 donation from Synovus to support its mission to provide a "Hand-Up" to homeless families and individuals in South Georgia.
"We believe that all persons are created in the image of God," said Yurshema Flanders, executive director of LAMP. "We operate on the premise that all of God's children deserve food, clothing, shelter and love. Synovus Bank has avidly supported the LAMP mission for many years. We are truly grateful for their wonderful donation."
LAMP will use the donation to serve its clients' basic needs and empower them to transform their lives.
"Synovus is committed to uplifting communities we serve," said William Cowart, Synovus market executive. "Through our partnership with LAMP, we're pleased to help others facing tough life challenges reach their full potential."
LAMP is a homeless shelter located in Valdosta that serves eight counties: Lowndes, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Lanier and Tift, LAMP representatives said in a statement.
The only shelter of its kind that houses men, women and families between Orlando, Fla., and Macon, representatives said.
LAMP is a housing first shelter, which means the programs are designed to get a homeless family housed upon exiting the program.
Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and service, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, international banking, etc. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, Linkedln and Instagram.
