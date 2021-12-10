LAKE PARK – An upcoming parade hosted by Lake Dogs at Long Pond will benefit the Outback Riders 29th Annual Toy Ride.
The Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade is 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Lake Dogs, 118 Lakes Boulevard. Golf carts will start gathering at 2 p.m.
Entries are still being accepted. There is no cost to enter but organizers ask participants bring a toy donation.
There is a first-place prize of $200 and a second-place $100 prize for cart decorations.
Donna Weldon, co-owner of Lake Dogs, which has held this parade for several years, said the event helps bring the Christmas spirit to Lake Park.
"It just gets families together with other families and everybody just has a great time," Weldon said.
The parade will follow a new route that will go through Lake Park.
Santa Claus will be manning the Outback Riders float, which will also be in the toy ride next week, Weldon said.
The Lake Park Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office will be escorts at the golf cart parade.
Call Weldon at (229) 632-5212 or (229) 460-0756 for more information on the golf cart parade.
The Outback Riders Toy Ride is scheduled for bikes to leave 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Roger Budd Lake Park Exit 5 Outlet Mall (formerly Lake Park Plaza). The ride ends at the Five Points Shopping Center. The toy ride benefits the Empty Stocking Fund.
