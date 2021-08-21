LAKE PARK – Lake Park Mayor Walter Keith Sandlin died Friday at South Georgia Medical Center after being hospitalized for at least three weeks, Lake Park City Councilman Tom Barr said Saturday.
He was 68.
The cause of death was not confirmed.
Barr said City Councilman Ronald Carter is mayor pro-tem and will take over Sandlin's duties. He said the Lake Park City Council still has a quorum.
The special called City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 24, that will focus on millage rates will resume, Barr said.
Sandlin was mayor for two years in his current term but served as mayor off and on for multiple terms through the years.
He also served 12 years as a Lake Park City Council member.
"He was first elected City Councilman at age 20, which set the record for the youngest councilman elected in Lake Park," according to a past article in The Valdosta Daily Times. "The Georgia Municipal Association recognized Sandlin for more than 20 years of public service."
Sandlin was the pastor of Lake Park Church of God.
"We are going to miss him. He was a good man. He did a good job as mayor," Barr said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.