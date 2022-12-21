LAKE PARK — In conjunction with the Lake Park Christmas Parade, Lake Park held its first Light Up Lake Park Area Christmas competition.
The event was part of an extension to the Christmas parade festivities held Dec. 10, organizers said in a statement.
The lawn decorations contest was open to Lake Park residents within and surrounding the city limits.
Winners are Debbie Fountain and Don Winczewski, first place; Michael Connor, second place; Ed and Shanna Branch, third place; Dave and Priscilla Trudeay, fourth runner up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.