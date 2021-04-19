VALDOSTA – Georgia Senior Living Association has named state Rep. John LaHood as the recipient of the GSLA Beth Cayce Leadership Award.
LaHood is the first person to receive both the GSLA Legislator of the Year Award (2019) and the GSLA Beth Cayce Leadership Award, according to a statement from his representatives. LaHood is also with the Fellowship Home.
The GSLA board of directors established the GSLA Beth Cayce Leadership Award in 2012 to recognize and honor outstanding leadership among the Georgia assisted living providers in the senior living industry, organizers said. The award is named in honor of Cayce, past board chair, who has served in various capacities on GSLA’s board since the organization’s founding in 1998.
“I can’t say enough about John," Cayce said. "He has been an exceptional advocate for senior living providers in Georgia and for seniors themselves.”
LaHood was elected State House Representative for District 175 during a special election in February 2018. District 175 covers Brooks County and portions of Lowndes and Thomas counties. LaHood is a resident of Brooks County.
“Rep. John LaHood has made an unparalleled impact as a tireless advocate for Georgia’s senior citizens,” said Genia Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Georgia Senior Living Association. “In addition to being an assisted living provider in Georgia, Rep. LaHood works to champion legislation and policies designed to ensure that Georgia’s senior citizens can live their lives in dignity. His passion for the well-being of our seniors means we all have a champion in the state legislature.
LaHood said, “To be included on such a short list of distinguished professionals in the senior living industry is very, very humbling. The real heroes to me are first our residents, who have managed somehow to keep good spirits through this, and the frontline workers who have demonstrated courage and perseverance with their actions, rising to the challenge moment by moment, through every twist and turn of this crazy year.”
LaHood worked closely with Rep. Sharon Cooper and others during Georgia’s 2020 legislative session to craft legislation that would become House Bill 987, calling for significant reform in the operation of assisted living communities and personal care homes.
LaHood currently serves as secretary of the human relations & aging committee, which is responsible for legislation that concerns the care and needs of Georgia’s aging population. He also serves on three other committees in the House: The Game, Fish & Parks Committee, the Health & Human Services Committee, and the Information and Audits Committee.
In addition to representing his district in the Georgia Legislature, LaHood runs a business in the senior living industry. He is president and CEO of The Fellowship Family, which began as a family business with Fellowship Home at Brookside in Valdosta. Under LaHood’s leadership, The Fellowship Family has grown from one to five locations throughout south and middle Georgia. LaHood is a registered nurse and holds additional certifications that support him in this role.
LaHood began his full-time senior living career in 1997. He has been recognized by the Georgia Department of Community Health for Best Practices in Personal Care Homes & Assisted Living Communities. He served as president of ALAG – the Assisted Living Association of Georgia – from 2010-13, according to the statement. He participated in the DCH advisory workgroup in 2011-12 for development of the rules and regulations for Georgia’s ALC licensure.
A South Georgia native, LaHood and his wife of 25 years, Crystal, have four children and three grandchildren. LaHood finds time to stay involved in family activities and in numerous civic and business organizations such as Leadership Georgia (Class of 2015), the Valdosta Boys & Girls Club, and the Boys & Girls Club of Brooks County.
