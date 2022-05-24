VALDOSTA – Two incumbents had leads in local races Tuesday night.
The primary had two races that would be determined by the primary election: the State Representative of District 175 and the District 2 Lowndes County Commission seat.
Incumbent State Rep. John LaHood leads challenger Bill Blanchard. Both are running as Republicans, though one county in the district – Brooks County – had reported no election results, according to the Secretary of State website.
Incumbent District 2 Commissioner Scott “Scottie” Orenstein leads challenger David Houtz; both also running as Republicans.
No Democrats are running in either race.
LaHood, with 4,724 votes, or 80.66%, held the lead by 3,591 votes over Blanchard with 1,133 votes, or 19.34%, in Lowndes County.
Orenstein had garnered 3,285 votes, or 67.33%, compared to Houtz with 1,594 votes, or 32.67%.
These results are unofficial. Results will be official later this week when certified by election officials.
