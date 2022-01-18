VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee held the 37th Annual MLK program this past weekend at St. Paul A.M.E. Church.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Founders Banquet and Youth Showcase were canceled, following the cancelation of the 2020 MLK program.
The 2022 MLK program combined the founders program and youth showcase.
The program was live-streamed Sunday and will be aired Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23, on Channel 95-Valdosta TV, according to a statement from committee members.
The program began with a greeting from St. Paul AME Church provided by Yvonne Johnson and greetings from the MLK committee provided by Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake.
Willie Rayford, MLK committee charter member, rendered the occasion for the event.
“We recognize Dr. King’s accomplishments and the impact that he made in the hearts and minds of people of all races,” Rayford said. “The committee has been able to celebrate and commemorate Dr. King’s legacy in the community for 37 years.”
The committee recognized five members as 2022 “Candles in the Dark”: Carolyn Haigler, Patricia McRae, Frances Washington, Rosetta Hampton-Carrington and Della Grace Lawton.
“We recognize these individuals for all their hard work and dedication to the committee and the community for over 25 years,” Dr. Samuel L. Clemons Sr., program chairperson, said. “These ladies do not like the spotlight but many of them do so much work behind the scenes and we want them to know it does not go unnoticed.”
The youth showcase was themed “Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community,” with an opening speech by Erik Thomas, Jr., a Lowndes High School eleventh-grader.
“The beloved community, a community in which everyone is cared for, absent of poverty, hunger and hate,” Thomas said. “Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. popularized this term during his lifetime of activism and gave it with new meaning. He believed that such a community was possible, if we worked together.”
The program speaker was Dr. Michael-Angelo James, Waycross mayor and pastor of Emmanuel's International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Church in Waycross.
“If we want to advance and work towards building our community we must take an assessment in order to fulfill the assignment,” James said. “I encourage the community to work to together and remember ‘it starts with me.’”
The program closed with expressions from Dr. Shelia Thomas, MLK committee, and inspirational songs led by Clemons, McRae and Jennifer Tooley.
The MLK committee community service project was held Monday, Jan. 17, at LAMP homeless shelter to collect/donate non-perishable food and personal items.
