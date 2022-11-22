VALDOSTA – Regina Kimbrough, J.L. Lomax Elementary School counselor, has been nominated for the 2022-23 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, the national LifeChanger of the Year program recognizes and rewards the best K-12 public and private school educators and employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership, organizers said in a statment.
Kimbrough was nominated by Aaron Graham, her son.
“My mother is a LifeChanger in my eyes, not only because she is my mother, but because I’ve seen her in action with the students, staff, parents and community partners,” Graham said. “No matter what day or time you go into J.L. Lomax, you will see her with a smile on her face and working with someone. She wears many hats and still manages to work with students individually, in small groups and do classroom lessons. Some may consider that as a part of being the counselor but this is where I know that she is a LifeChanger. She ensures that all students feel safe and the way they light up when they see her lets you know that they love her and feel safe. I’ve seen children leave their parents in the store to run and hug her and say hello.
“Many of her former students remain in contact with her. They invite her to their graduations, birthday parties and life events. That, in my opinion, shows that she has touched their lives in a positive manner.”
“This nomination is special to me because it came from my son and it lets me know that I’m making a difference,” Kimbrough said.
“What you do, strive to do it so well that no man, living and no man dead and no man yet to be born could do it any better,” Dr. Tret Witherspoon, J.L. Lomax principal, used this quote by Dr. Benjamin E. Mays to describe why Kimbrough deserves this honor.
“I use the quote above to describe our counselor and parent engagement coordinator Regina Kimbrough. Ms. Kimbrough goes ‘all out’ for her students and staff in all ways.
I call her ‘Super Woman’ as she makes things happen in a mighty big way. Her enthusiasm for what she does is contagious and her dedication for her school is the foundation for the climate and culture of our school.”
Each school year, the LifeChanger of the Year program receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For 2022-23, there will be a total of 17 individual LifeChanger of the Year awards. The awards structure is:
– One national grand prize winner.
– Four grand prize finalists.
– 10 LifeChanger Award winners.
– One Spirit Award winner.
– One Spotlight Award winner.
Each winner will receive a cash award that is split between the individual winner and their school, organizers said. The national grand prize award is $10,000. Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools.
The top five winners will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in Hawaii. Winners will be announced in spring 2023.
Winners will be chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be school district employees. Award winners are selected based on this criteria:
– A proven ability to make a beneficial difference in the lives of students.
– An ability to positively add to the development of the school’s atmosphere.
– Involved in leadership activities at the school and/or community level.
– A demonstrative record of excellent performance at the professional level.
– A commitment to producing a nurturing atmosphere.
– Adherence to high moral and ethical standards.
– A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.
To view Kimbrough’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.
