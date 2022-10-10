VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host The Kenji Bolden Trio for a live Music in the Art Park concert.
The concert is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., arts center representatives said in a statement.
The concert is sponsored by Ray and Peggy Chitty & Kay and Donna Reeves, and is free to the public.
“Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music,” center representatives said.
Food vendors are The Dawg House and Moor Organics.
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians and are always free to the public.
Patrons who need special assistance may contact the arts center to make arrangements.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
