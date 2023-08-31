VALDOSTA – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are scheduled to visit Valdosta and Lowndes County Friday following damage caused by Hurricane Idalia.
The Kemps are scheduled to be joined by Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Stallings, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Insurance Commissioner John King and other state and local officials for a press briefing to provide updates on ongoing response efforts following Hurricane Idalia, according to a statement from the Governor's Office.
