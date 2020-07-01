VALDOSTA – Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to visit Lowndes County Wednesday, July 1.
Part of a "Wear a Mask" flyaround tour that will cover various parts of the state Wednesday and Thursday, Kemp and Kathleen Toomey, commissioner for Georgia Department of Public Health, are scheduled to hold a press conference 2 p.m. at the South Georgia Medical Center Smith-Northview location.
The tour will be "encouraging Georgians to follow the guidance of public health officials to stop the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Fourth of July weekend," according to the governor's office.
Monday, the governor extended Georgia's state of emergency order until Aug. 11.
Under it, businesses are required to meet sanitation and limited capacity standards through July 15. A ban on gatherings of more than 50 people is still in place and a shelter-in-place order for medically fragile and long-term care facilities is still in effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.