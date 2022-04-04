ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed one of the few major pieces of legislation to receive overwhelming bipartisan support this session.
The Mental Health Parity Act (House Bill 1013) is the state’s plan for insurers to treat mental health coverage the same as coverage for physical health care coverage. Georgia reportedly ranks 48 out of the 50 states and D.C. for access to mental health care, resources and insurance, according to Mental Health America of Georgia.
“House Bill 1013 is not a Republican bill, it’s not a Democrat bill. This bill is for 11 million hardworking Georgians,” said Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Monday.
The bill, Duncan said, provides mental health parity in areas related to courts, education, health insurance for public officials and social services. The bill also authorizes the Georgia Student Finance Commission to issue loans to qualified health care professionals in order to increase the amount of workers in the field of mental health, he added.
House Speaker David Ralston led the way on the bill, stating that the approximately 75-page bill was needed to “reset” the state’s mental health care delivery system to yield better results.
“Today is the day I honor the work of the advocacy community...those who have labored in this spot for years, because everyday we have seen the toll this mental health crisis takes on families and communities,” Ralston said before the the signing ceremony. “The state's budget [for HB 1013] will lift this state out of the basement of mental health care.”
Ralston added that the state’s FY 23 budget ups the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities budget by $183 million to help fund mental health initiatives.
Kemp thanked legislators, advocacy groups and those who have spent years of research and having policy discussion for the new policy. The bill incorporates recommendations from the Georgia Behavioral Health Reform & Innovation Commission which was established in 2019 to address rising suicides and mental health issues in the state.
“Today we fulfill Speaker Ralston’s vision and so many others, to bring hope to so many others who have partnered for this accomplishment to bring hope to the many families across Georgia who have a loved one suffering from some form of mental or behavioral challenges,” Kemp said before signing the bill.
“Today we reaffirm to those families and individuals that they matter. That they are cared for, and that their fellow Georgians will not turn a blind eye to their struggles any longer,” Keto continued. “Today we take that next step, a monumental step toward a Georgia where every person receives the help they need to fight and overcome whatever personal trials that they may face.”
Key tenets of the bill include Medicaid coverage for mental health services, expanding outpatient mental health treatment programs and providing training for first responders on handling mental health related calls for service.
