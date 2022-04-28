ATLANTA — A measure allowing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate claims of election fraud was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday.
Kemp said the bill, SB 441, ensures "secure and fair elections and enhances criminal case data exchanges to reduce criminal case backlogs.”
A provision added during the 11th hour of the legislative session — that was stripped from another bill in a committee — allows the GBI to issue subpoenas to any person and for documents or items from electronic devices in investigating elections.
Failure to obey a subpoena may be punished as contempt of court, the law states. Election investigations are currently conducted by the state elections board.
"Building on the strong, common sense measures in our Election Integrity Act of 2021, this new law will allow us to engage highly qualified personnel from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in ensuring our elections are secure and fair," Kemp said.
The measure was opposed by Democrats during the 2022 legislative session on the basis that it could intimidate voters and election workers.
More than $500,000 is allocated in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget to fund those GBI positions.
The bill calls for forming a “Criminal Case Data Exchange Board” to create and oversee statewide electronic reporting process for criminal justice agencies, clerks of court, probation and parole supervision offices.
Kemp thanked Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Sen. Bo Hatchett and House Speaker David Ralston for helping lead the bill that he says will help improve communication protocols within the judiciary and enhance safety.
“When communication breakdowns exist between law enforcement, crime victims, prosecutors, judges and potential employers, then justice cannot be effectively served, and we commend all who worked to pass this bill and improve this reporting system."
