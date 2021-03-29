VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park is gearing up for a season like no other for its 25th anniversary.
Wild Adventures isn’t just good for Valdosta, park representatives said; it’s become a draw for Georgia tourism.
Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to visit the park for its anniversary and to introduce a new, undisclosed attraction. Kent Buescher, who founded Wild Adventures, is also expected to attend.
While the park has remained tight-lipped about many of the things coming to the park, a few announcements have been made.
COVID-19 forced the park to postpone all concerts for the 2020 year but the park announced its 2021 lineup earlier this month.
That lineup includes:
June 12: Dustin Lynch
June 19: World Class Rockers, including former members of Journey, Santana, Boston, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Steppenwolf
June 26: For King & Country
July 17: Train
July 24: Bill Engvall
July 31: Classic rock act TBA
Aug. 7: Skillet
Adam Floyd, park marketing communications manager, said concerts are starting later this year due to the uncertainties still surrounding COVID-19 protocols for the summer. Reserved seats will go on sale later in the season, starting May 17 for pass holders and May 24 for all other guests.
“Dive In Movies” have been announced, where families can watch family-friendly movies in Splash Island on Friday nights throughout June and July. Splash Island will officially open April 10.
A fan-favorite ride, Pharoah’s Fury, will return to the park and will be placed in a special location created just for it.
Guests who may prefer getting up close and personal with animals have a few things to look forward to as well, including the new Liberty Farms-inspired petting zoo and immersive tiger habitat.
Planning to attend April 3, the park’s official opening day? Then prepare for an ostrich-sized Easter egg hunt.
Individual egg hunts will be held for children 5 and younger and for those 12 and younger. However, there will also be a special painted ostrich egg somewhere in the park. The lucky person who finds this egg will receive two gold 2021 season passes and Wild Adventures gift baskets.
