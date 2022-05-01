SAVANNAH — Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue continued sparring over the 2020 election during their second gubernatorial debate.
Perdue claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen and rigged, ultimately costing him and former President Donald Trump their seats. Perdue narrowly lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January 2021 runoff election, and Trump narrowly lost to Democrat President Joe Biden.
Despite Kemp’s signing of election reform laws in 2021 (SB 202), Perdue said the governor has failed to ensure election integrity, among other things.
“He was secretary of state for nine years, he’s been governor for four. During that period of time he has not prosecuted anyone for voter ID fraud. It sounds good that he’s got a new bill but you don’t enforce the law before when he was secretary of state or governor now, what makes us trust that he will enforce this law,” Perdue said.
Perdue said Kemp deflected responsibility of Republican losses in the 2020 elections, when he said Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took control of elections through her efforts to increase voter turnout that year. Abrams, who lost the gubernatorial race to Kemp in 2018, founded a national voting rights group after her defeat.
“What he’s focused on is the last election, because Stacey Abrams and him both can’t admit they got beat because they didn’t have the record that Georgians wanted to hear,” Kemp said. “After we saw mechanical issues in the 2020 election, we did something about it … implemented voter ID for absentee ballots, secure drop boxes … I can go on and on.”
Perdue said Kemp’s words are hollow because the governor still allowed the election to be stolen.
“You let them steal the election, you won’t own up to the fact that you actually certified the election, governor, without an investigation,” Perdue responded.
Throughout the debate Perdue referenced a lawsuit he joined claiming fraudulent votes in Fulton County's 2020 general election. A Fulton County judge recently ruled that documents and records from the election be preserved beyond the two year standard time.
The election was counted and recounted multiple times in Georgia, with the same result that Biden won and Trump lost. A lack of evidence led multiple courts to dismiss Trump claims and filings that the election was fraudulent.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation have investigated the election, Kemp said, after the state had already conducted two recounts before certifying the election results. Despite criticism from Trump and some Republicans, Kemp said he has no regrets for his handling of the 2020 election.
“(I will never have regrets) for following the laws and constitution of this state,” Kemp said. “… When (Republican candidates) didn’t win, I was as frustrated as anyone else. And we passed the strongest election integrity act in the country.”
However, Perdue said Kemp violated the state constitution by not calling a special session when he saw the consent decree failing.
Perdue frequently referred to the agreement in response to a Democrat-led lawsuit. The outcome: the State Election Board agreed to notify voters within three business days of receiving an absentee ballot if their ballot was rejected due to signature issues.
“He had a right to call a special session to stop that,” Perdue said. “And later when these edicts came out, that some of them violated the law that allowed 7.5 million absentee ballots to be mailed out indiscriminately.”
Perdue and Kemp are facing each other in the May GOP primary for governor. The winner will face Abrams, the sole Democrat candidate.
“I'm proud to have Donald Trump's endorsement. With everyone's help and vote, we will stop this madness. And we will beat Stacey Abrams. Even though our governor has divided the party I just don't think he can win,” Perdue said at the debate.
Perdue said under Kemp’s leadership, Georgia’s crime is out of control, kids are being “indoctrinated” and falling behind competitively and economically.
“It's sad that our former U.S senator attacks my record because he simply has no record of his own,” Kemp responded, adding he's the only candidate that can and has defeated Abrams. “I believe that when you run for office, you should be for something. And that's why when I ran back in 2018, I promised you I would put hard-working Georgians first, ahead of the status quo and the politically correct. Also I told you if you put me in office, I would do exactly what I said I was going to do on the campaign trail and I have done that.”
When asked what it means to be Republican in 2022, Perdue responded with his belief in economic opportunity, fiscal responsibility, limited government and individual liberty.
Kemp responded listening to Georgia residents, while referencing some of his actions as governor including passing a more restrictive abortion bill, lowering the state income tax and going after criminal gangs and criminals, and supporting law enforcement and easing inflation costs.
Aside from the resurfacing of election woes, the heated debate between the two often led to crime talk.
Perdue on several occasions attacked Kemp's handling of crime in the state. He accused Kemp of having the lowest number of state troopers on the streets than any Republican governor in the state’s history, calling Atlanta “the murder capital of the world.”
“People are being killed and you’re saying ‘I wanna keep my powder dry,'" Perdue said.
Kemp responded that following a trooper graduation class the next day, the amount of state troopers will be back to the numbers they were when he took office in 2019.
Some of Kemp's highlights, per his website, include approving ($5,000) teacher pay raise, signing "constitutional carry," reforming adoption and foster care systems and signing the strongest pro-life bill (a bill prohibiting abortion typically past the sixth week of pregnancy).
Perdue's campaign has entailed plans to secure elections, eliminate state income tax, put parents in charge of their child's education and make communities safe again.
