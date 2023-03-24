ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a new law banning some forms of gender-affirming care for transgender minors.
SB 140 prohibits sex reassignment surgeries or other surgical procedures and hormone replacement therapies performed on anyone younger than age 18 to alter primary or secondary sexual characteristics.
“Today, I signed SB 140 into law to ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of Georgia’s children,” Kemp said after signing the bill March 23. "I appreciate the many hours of respectful debate and deliberation by members of the General Assembly that resulted in final passage of this bill.”
The bill received final approval in the Senate chamber just two days before Kemp signed it into law.
More than 500 medical professionals signed a letter against the bill, citing studies that indicate transgender youth have a higher rate of suicide than any demographic of children.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and other health groups have released statements against bills targeting a group that already has statistically higher rates of depression and suicidal ideation. About half of transgender youth consider suicide, and a third attempt it, according to AAP.
The bill permits civil and criminal action against physicians for damages, injuries or loss to any person that occurs from providing such services.
The ACLU of Georgia has announced its intent to sue the state for the bill.
“The Georgia Legislature has once again chosen to place politics before patient care. The politicians who passed SB 140 are interfering with the rights of Georgia parents to get life-saving medical treatment for their children and preventing physicians from properly caring for their patients,” said Cory Isaacson, ACLU of Georgia legal director.”
While surgical interventions aren't reversible, and hormone replacement therapies are partially reversible before a certain amount of time, the bill does not prohibit puberty blockers, which are reversible, and puberty can still proceed in children.
“As legislators, we're charged with protecting the vulnerable population in the state,” said Rep. Josh Bonner, House sponsor of the bill. “Senate Bill 140 does just that by establishing guardrails to ensure that children struggling with identity issues are not rushing into decisions that would alter their bodies forever.”
The Republican-led bill was approved along party lines, with Democrats voting against it.
“Georgia's children need to know that they are seen and loved for who they truly are,” Georgia House Democrats said in a statement after Kemp’s announcement. "SB 140 does not protect them. It harms our children because it is dangerous and rooted in discrimination.”
According to the new law, the Georgia Composite Medical Board is tasked with coming up with regulations for the continued treatment of minors who are, prior to July 1, 2023, being treated with irreversible hormone replacement therapies.
