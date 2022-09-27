ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp issued a state of emergency order Tuesday for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian's impact later in the week.
As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia, the governor's office said in a statement. The state of emergency will go into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and will expire midnight on Friday, Oct. 28.
This latest executive action related to Hurricane Ian follows the activation of the State Operations Center Monday morning, "ensuring all relevant state, local and federal agencies are closely coordinating on storm preparations and response," according to the governor's office.
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency remains at a Level 2 elevated activation and continues to monitor Hurricane Ian's progress.
