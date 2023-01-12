ATLANTA — Brian Kemp was sworn in Thursday for his second term as governor of Georgia.
The inauguration ceremony also saw constitutional officers take their oaths of office before a crowd inside the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Downtown Atlanta.
“Over the next four years, we’re going to be focused on growing Georgia, not growing government. That’s why we will invest state dollars by putting them back in your pockets, not building new state bureaucracies.”
Kemp touted his fights against government mandates and the state’s record-low unemployment of approximately 3%. He said he plans to bring good paying jobs and tougher for penalties for criminals throughout his tenure.
Kemp said his office plans to release budget recommendations for Fiscal Year 2023-24 Friday, Jan. 13.
He said it entails a $2,000 pay raise for all state employees, including all pre-K teachers and all K-12 school personnel and public safety.
The proposal, he said, plans to add $150 million for one-time grant opportunities for school districts to address learning loss, school security and help more than 9,000 paraprofessionals become certified teachers. An estimated $1 billion toward tax refunds for Georgia taxpayers and $1 billion to fund homeowner property tax relief is also included in Kemp’s proposed budget.
He said he wants Georgia to become the electric mobility capital of America.
He referenced the growth of SK Innovations Battery Plant since expanding in Commerce and the expansion of other companies such as Hyundai.
“We’re announcing suppliers to all these projects almost on a weekly basis,” Kemp said. “In all, the electric mobility industry will be responsible for 35 projects across Georgia, to the tune of $23 billion in investment and 28,000 jobs. I believe this is a unique opportunity for our state and for the thousands upon thousands of hardworking Georgians who will benefit from great jobs and innovative companies for generations to come.”
Newly elected Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who will now preside over the state Senate, was also sworn in to office Thursday.
The former state senator touted investments in teacher pay, a $6 billion surplus and Georgia’s ranking as a top state to do business for nine consecutive years, as well as mental health reform.
“We want to continue to invest in our health care system including mental health services to create a safer, healthier, stronger Georgia,” Jones said.
Among Jones’ priorities are lower state income tax, supporting law enforcement and strengthening sentencing guidelines for violent repeat offenders.
Other constitutional officers sworn in Jan. 12 were Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Insurance Commissioner John King, Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper and School Superintendent Richard Woods.
