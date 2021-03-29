VALDOSTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have canceled a scheduled Tuesday visit for South Georgia due to being in quarantine for COVID-19.
Kemp’s office released a statement Monday evening that he is in quarantine after being exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Following exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual while touring storm damage in Newnan on Saturday, the governor is following CDC/DPH protocol and quarantining,” his office said.
Kemp tested negative for COVID-19 Monday morning after taking a rapid-response antigen test.
Kemp’s office confirmed he will not be making his trip to Valdosta.
Kemp was originally scheduled to appear at Wild Adventures Theme Park Tuesday morning for the unveiling of a new attraction.
Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures Theme Park marketing communications manager, confirmed Monday evening that Kemp would not be appearing in-person but will be sending a special video message for the event.
Additionally, Marty Kemp was scheduled to speak at a women’s luncheon in Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Valdosta, which she will now do virtually, according to Lauren Pope, a Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce representative.
