VALDOSTA – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp formally submitted a Major Disaster Declaration request to President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
“I have determined that damages caused by this incident are of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and the affected local governments, and that federal assistance is necessary to supplement the efforts and available resources of the State and local governments, disaster relief organizations, and compensation by insurance for disaster related losses,” Kemp penned to President Biden in a letter.
Kemp is looking to have all South Georgia surrounding counties declared a federal disaster area. From the letter to Biden: “The surrounding counties were listed in the declaration letter including Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bulloch, Burke, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Ware, and Wayne Counties; Individual Assistance for Appling, Cook, Glynn, and Lowndes Counties; and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.
The letter states the hurricane caused Lowndes County an estimated $12,851,400 in damages, according to Kemp’s letter.
The 30-page letter states that Lowndes County received the most damage of any single county in Georgia — an amount over 24 times the county’s per capita threshold of $525,034.44.
Winds of nearly 70 miles per hour hit the area and wiped thousands of residents’ services from power, to wifi and cell phone signals. Hundreds of trees were pushed to the limit leaving multiple roads blocked and homes destroyed.
A FEMA representative confirmed via phone call Thursday that neither they nor Biden have yet responded or made a decision on Kemp’s request for federal disaster declaration.
The State of Emergency for Georgia regarding Hurricane Idalia is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8.
