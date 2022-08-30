ATLANTA — To address public safety concerns and the rise in violent crime during and following the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp announced $100 million available for grants to public safety entities in Georgia.
"Over the past several years, we've seen an unacceptable increase in violent crime all across the state, fueled by the pandemic and misguided efforts like the 'Defund the Police' movement which demoralized our hardworking law enforcement officers," Kemp stated. "To counter their harmful impact, we must continue to invest in our brave men and women in uniform. With these funds, I am sending reinforcements to those on the front lines to help with recruitment and retention, crime reduction, violence intervention and equipment and technology."
Kemp is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the State Fiscal Recovery Fund to dedicate up to $1.5 million per award to address increased crime and help offset a decrease in law enforcement staffing that occurred as local governments fought the effects and spread of COVID-19, a release from his office states. Funds can be used to augment law enforcement staffing, support violent crime reduction or community violence intervention programming, and invest in technology and equipment to address and respond to the rise in gun violence resulting from the pandemic, according to the release.
As a law enforcement grant, the implementing agency must be a law enforcement entity and the affiliated unit of government will be either the city or county commissioners of the law enforcement agency. Applicants to the grant must provide supporting data documenting an increase in violent gun crimes and other community violence demonstrating the trend began during the pandemic or was worsened by it.
"I look forward to the positive impact these investments will have and expect local governments to take full advantage of these available funds to take the fight to the criminals," Kemp said.
The application will open for submissions Sept. 1. More information on the program criteria can be found at the Governor's Office for Planning and Budgeting website at https://opb.georgia.gov/public-safety-and-community-violence-reduction-grant.
