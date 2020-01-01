For centuries, it was thought that one could influence the luck — or lack thereof — that they would receive throughout the coming year by what they did on the first day of the year.
Jan. 1 has been celebrated as a holiday by Western nations for only about the past 400 years. The month of January did not even exist until 700 B.C. when the second king of Rome, Numa Pontilius added the months of January and February to the calendar.
Before then, the new year was celebrated on the first day of the civil year — March 1. Before that time, the date of a new year celebration based on seasons, the first of which was believed to have been in Mesopotamia during the vernal equinox (first day of spring) in c. 2000 B.C.
In many regions of the United States — typically in the South — black-eyed peas and ham are considered a staple of the holiday’s traditions. As the old saying goes, “Eat peas on New Year’s Day to have plenty of everything the rest of the year.” These and other legumes have been considered good luck in many cultures.
The hog, and thus its meat, are also considered lucky because of its symbolization of prosperity. Cabbage leaves are considered a sign of prosperity — due to their resemblance to paper money — and can be eaten on New Year’s to bring good fortune. Greens are the preferred "money" food for Southern New Years.
Other countries around the world believe that anything in the shape of a ring — such as donuts — can symbolize “coming full circle” and should be eaten on the first day of the new year.
Resolutions have also been made — and broken — as part of New Year’s traditions since Babylonian times. Early Christians saw the act of making resolutions symbolic of reflecting on past mistakes and resolving to improve oneself in the new year.
Today, the top three most popular resolutions in America are to lose weight, stop smoking and spend more time with family.
