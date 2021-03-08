VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Film Festival was presented with new challenges in 2021 but it still thrives on new opportunities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s because the themes and films it screens remain important, organizers said.
Valdosta State University Mass Media Professor Andrew Black emphasized its relevance to the community as he explained the festival’s move to a virtual medium.
The challenging move broadened its horizons, he said, bringing in a worldwide audience.
“Not only do we have people coming to Valdosta to see some of the stuff, but I know that I’m talking to people in Ohio, people in California, people in New York that are all kind of watching these films while we’re doing it here live in Valdosta,” Black said.
As advertised, the South Georgia Film Festival presented more than 100 films, short films and shorts throughout the weekend.
The films provide education, Black said, as well as a product the community might not normally see at a movie theater or on streaming services.
But the mission of education also stems to the many panels presented to festival-goers throughout the weekend. Case in point, AFC Indie Filmmaking Podcast panel March 6.
Even when the podcast began in 2014, host Chuck Thomas, a producer and screenwriter, used it to showcase the “huge upswing” of Georgia production that wasn’t being covered.
It’s since grown to cover beyond the scope of Georgia’s independent production realm, but, as Thomas put it, the podcast’s roots are still in Georgia.
“When Jason (Brown) asked me to come down to the South Georgia Film Festival – during COVID, this is my first trip anywhere in a year – I thought it was worth it,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he feels film festivals are important. With the spirit of the podcast being indie filmmaking, he said the podcast was in the right place, especially to give insight.
Being a filmmaker with a production company, Thomas knows the hardships that filmmakers have faced during the pandemic. He advises them to keep moving as much as they can.
“If you’re struggling with writing – I’m a screenwriter, I relate to that – so maybe you get one paragraph a week. That’s still progress,” he said. “Maybe if you’re an actor, you’re doing a scene, you’ve got an audition and it’s tough, you can’t get it – just keep at it.”
The film business is already starting to open back up, he said.
It may just be the larger productions (such as Marvel, Warner Bros., etc.), but filmmakers and workers want to be ready when the indie side comes back. That’ll only be when everything is safe, for sure, but they still want to hit the ground running.
“The only way to do that is to keep practicing, keep writing, keep directing, keep whatever it is you’re doing,” Thomas said. “A little bit at a time is still progress.”
Jacobe Love, librarian by day, full-time filmmaker by night and VSU graduate, knows the struggle.
As one of four guest speakers at the podcast’s panel, he described how he persevered to create his most recent film, “A Dangerous Silence.”
It is a feature documentary on domestic violence in his hometown, Columbus, Georgia, observing the lost lives of Destinee Virgin, DeAnn Champion, Jerica Spellman and Mariah Farrow.
In describing his motivation to make the film, Love notes he is a man raised by women.
“My mom and my auntie all were victims to domestic violence in their past relationships,” he said. “Coming from that environment, I grew up hearing stories about what happened with them, witnessing and seeing their lasting trauma.”
Fast forward 20 years later, Love is working at a news station and for the year and a half he’s there, he witnesses six to eight women lose their lives to domestic and teen-dating violence.
Blessed with the gift of storytelling, Love said he wanted to raise awareness about domestic and teen-dating violence to his city and the world.
Protecting young women is his main goal but he also stresses letting men know it’s important to get their voices involved.
“Ninety-five percent of domestic violence and teen-dating violence are perpetrators of men,” Love said. “When it comes to finding a solution, we don’t have enough men saying anything.”
When asked is this a message for movies, Love referenced a Spike Lee quote: “Film is a very powerful medium.”
The medium utilizes all art forms: music, acting, dance, visuals, etc. But people can’t waste its power, Love said. He gave some movies as examples.
"'Jaws' had people scared to go to the beach,” he said. "'Star Wars' was used by politicians to make the Russians think we actually had lasers in space. Film is powerful.”
To him, if a filmmaker can use it for the good of the people and help make society/the world a better place then filmmakers have done what they’ve been sent here to do.
“That’s what I want to do with my work; I want to tell stories that will enhance, inspire and uplift,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.