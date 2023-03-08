VALDOSTA — Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Kappa Tau Lambda Chapter hosted the biannual leadership conference for young men Saturday, March 4.
The conference was held at Valdosta State University Health Science and Business Building for young men 11-18 years-old.
Dr. Samuel Clemons Jr., conference co-chair, said, “the conference is designed to provide young men with current and accurate information about becoming successful men.”
The goals are to educate young men by sharing knowledge by combating ignorance and fear with factual information, changing attitudes by providing motivation toward positive changes in sexual behavior, providing skills by creating a sense of empowerment and self-esteem.
Chapter member Butch Williams was the main speaker with the topic “How do I contribute to the household?” and tips for future success.
Clemons said the Lowndes-Valdosta area aims to provide academic and college readiness, civil and community engagement, and career readiness.
The Kappa Tau Lambda members presented information in a series of workshops for the young men to be engage, learn and ask questions.
Following the conference there was a cookout held at McKey Park Tennis Center.
