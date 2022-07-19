Associated Press

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, speaks outside the Federal Courthouse in Washington, Monday, July 18, 2022. Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Steve Bannon, a one-time top adviser to former President Donald Trump. He is facing criminal contempt of Congress charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. (APPhoto/Manuel Balce Ceneta)