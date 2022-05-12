CLYATTVILLE – Clyattville Elementary School Junior Beta Club donated more than 1,900 items and $400 in donations to The Haven earlier this week.
“Each year the Beta Club does a service project and we suggested The Haven since it is local and would help those in our community,” CES Principal Dr. Tenry Berry said.
Catherine Brown, teacher and Junior Beta Club advisor, said students were excited to get the entire school involved by creating posters, website/Facebook announcements, morning announcements, class presentations and sending fliers home.
“We collected items for two weeks and it was really exciting,” SophieAnn Brown, Junior Beta Club president, said. “It made me more thankful for all that I have and grateful that others would donate to help the community.”
“I am so overwhelmed by the generosity of these young people and we are so appreciative for all of the donations collected,” Heather Grizzle, The Haven sexual assault response center coordinator, said.
The Haven is a nonprofit organization that provides 24-hour temporary shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Grizzle said the donations from CES will serve hundreds of women, men and children at the crisis center and shelter.
Brown said the class that collected the most items would receive a pizza party but she surprised Junior Beta Club members with their own pizza party for their hard work.
