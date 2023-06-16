VALDOSTA – Juneteenth has been referred to as African-Americans’ Fourth of July — the date recognized by many as the day slavery ended in the South.
Valdosta-Lowndes County has several activities planned this week to commemorate the area’s 31st Annual Juneteenth Celebration. Due to inclement weather, the event location has been moved from Unity Park to Lowndes County Civic Center, 2108 E. Hill Ave., organizers said Friday morning.
Southside Library Boosters and the New Georgia Project have presented events for the 31st annual local observance of Juneteenth throughout the past week.
Scheduled events include:
– Sunday, June 11: Pause and pray for a successful celebration and unity for our community, state and country.
– Tuesday, June 13: “Black Tuesday,” support Black-owned businesses.
– 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 16: Juneteenth kick-off (Soul food exhibition featuring “soul food” dishes cooked by local restaurants and caterers; “Salute to Divine 9” (African American fraternities and sororities will set-up displays and share information regarding activities they sponsor to make an impact on the community); fashion show (come “show off” best African attire).
– 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 17: Classic cars, Corvette Club and motorcycles will be on display.
The “After-Party” is set for 7-11 p.m. and will be hosted by New Georgia Project with live music, organizers said.
The 2023 theme: Unity.
June 19 is also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day or National Freedom Day.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth’s origins stem back to the end of the Civil War, according to the day's history.
On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger and 2,000 federal troops marched into Galveston, Texas, to take possession of the state and enforce the emancipation of its slaves.
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Granger announced. “This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and free laborer.”
Two and a half years earlier, President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. The proclamation did not change anything in Texas because the Union did not have the troops to enforce it. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s April 1865 surrender and Granger’s arrival in Texas changed the status.
Two years ago, Juneteenth became a federal holiday.
