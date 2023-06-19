VALDOSTA — Southside Library Boosters observed Valdosta’s 31st Annual Juneteenth Celebration this past week.
The 2023 theme was “unity,” signifying Valdosta as one community working together to produce change.
Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, Southside Library Boosters president, said, “We are one community working together. We must remember this each day in order to move forward in unity.”
The organization’s Juneteenth celebration began Sunday, June 11, with a prayer for a successful celebration and unity for the community, state and country.
Continuing the celebration throughout the week, Tuesday, June 13, was “Black Tuesday.” The organization encouraged the community to support Black-owned businesses and to eat at Black-owned restaurants.
Friday evening, the Juneteenth kick-off soul food exhibition featured soul food dishes prepared by local restaurants and caterers, along with a “Salute to Divine 9.”
The Divine 9 are Black Greek letter organizations operated under the National Pan-Hellenic Council comprised of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity.
The organizations were applauded for their efforts toward social justice and community service.
The celebration commenced Saturday, June 17, with “Why We Celebrate,” presented by Jalen Smith.
Smith is a recent graduate and Student Government president at Valdosta State University. He serves as a motivational speaker and pastor.
“The timing of Juneteenth in 1865, allows African Americans to finally become a part of the ‘we,’ that is stated in our Declaration of Independence, ‘we the people,'" Smith said.
“We celebrate to continue the efforts of those like Opal Lee, who fought for years and years to have Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday and celebration. We must continue to celebrate our people and our history.”
Lowndes County Commissioner Clay Griner and Valdosta City Manager Richard Hardy presented a joint proclamation declaring June 17 as Valdosta-Lowndes County’s recognition of National Freedom Day.
Events included a community awareness fair, vendors, performances and an African attire fashion show Saturday.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The name combines the words June and 19th, celebrating the order by Major Gen. Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.
The news came two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
The day was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, following President Joe Biden signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
