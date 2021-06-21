VALDOSTA – The annual Juneteenth observance Saturday marked the celebration of the newest federal holiday.
The event was held at the Kingdom Builders Deliverance Center in Remerton and was sponsored by the Southside Library Boosters.
President Joe Biden signed into law the recognition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday last week.
Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, chairperson of the Southside Library Boosters, said it's a long time coming.
"What a joyous moment to have heard the announcement," she said. "It is great in its significance to the African-American people and our ancestors."
She called Juneteenth a day of unity and said it is an "opportunity for the community to celebrate as one, learn a little history and celebrate freedom."
Several vendors were present Saturday at the gathering offering jewelry and accessories, clothing, concessions and resources.
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Kona Ice of Lowndes, the Copeland African American Museum, the Valdosta Rotary Club, University of Georgia and Valdosta State University were some of the vendors.
City and county officials attended alongside the Valdosta Fire Department and the Valdosta Police Department.
Valdosta City Councilwoman Vivian Miller-Cody and Lowndes County Commissioner Joyce Evans stood on stage as Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter read a joint proclamation deeming June 19 as Juneteenth Day, National Freedom Day, in Valdosta.
"Whereas Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States," Slaughter said.
Matheson followed.
"And whereas Juneteenth commemorates African-American freedom and emphasizes education and achievement," he said. "It's a time for reflection and rejoicing."
In reading the proclamation, Matheson and Slaughter said Juneteenth events will showcase diversity and educate people on the contributions of African-Americans.
Matheson said Juneteenth is now an official city holiday.
During the observance, the late Gerone "Andy" Anderson was recognized for his 12 years of service to the boosters. He was responsible for incorporating the first Juneteenth celebration for the boosters, which was held at Duck Pond in Valdosta, his wife, Dr. Cherlyn Sands-Anderson, said.
She received a plaque on his behalf. She said Anderson died last year of COVID-19 complications.
The Juneteenth event ended in fireworks and a concert.
