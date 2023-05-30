VALDOSTA – Southside Library Boosters, along with New Georgia Project, has announced Valdosta’s 31st Annual Juneteenth Celebration.
The 2023 theme is “Unity,” organizers said in a statement. The community event is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Sunday, June 11, and end with the Juneteenth holiday Monday, June 19, with "a day of music, fun and entertainment, including a Kid Zone for the young, a Game Corner for the young at heart, food trucks, vendors, etc.
There will be a brief program at 1 p.m. with the presentation of a proclamation by the city and county, the drummers and African dancers, etc.
The "After-Party” is set for 7-11 p.m. and will be hosted by New Georgia Project with live music, organizers said.
To keep with the theme, the event will be held at Unity Park, downtown.
The proposed program:
– 3:10 p.m. Sunday, June 11: “Pause and pray for a successful celebration and unity for our community, state and country.
– Tuesday, June 13: “Black Tuesday,” support Black-owned businesses.
– 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 16: Juneteenth kick-off (Soul food exhibition featuring "soul food" dishes cooked by local restaurants and caterers; “Salute to Divine 9” (African American fraternities and sororities will set-up displays and share information regarding activities they sponsor to make an impact on the community); fashion show (come “show off” best African attire);
– 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, June 17: Classic cars, Corvette Club and motorcycles will be on display.
To sign up as a vendor, visit tinyurl.com/juneteenthvendor23.
"Currently, we are in search of participants – vendors, food trucks, singers, dancers, poets, musicians, etc.," organizers said. If interested in participating, call (229) 460-9019, (229) 740-5549 or go online (tinyurl.com/juneteenthvendor23).
The event is free and open to the community.
