VALDOSTA – Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority hosts "South Georgia’s largest fireworks show on Independence Day and, for the first time, is choreographing the show to music," authority representatives said.
VLPRA’s annual Fireworks Spectacular will be held on Tuesday, July 4, at nightfall – starting about 9:15-9:30 p.m.
The show is free to view and VLPRA encourages people to watch the fireworks on the mall side of Interstate 75, between exits 16 and 18, authority representatives said in a statement.
"Just look west toward Brooks County. Viewers can tune their car radio to 105.9 FM around 9:15 p.m. to hear patriotic music play along with the show," representatives said.
If the event is rained out, VLPRA will reschedule the fireworks for Wednesday, July 5.
"VLPRA encourages families to arrive early to find parking and would like to remind the public to not stop on the interstate or interstate ramps to see the show," representatives said.
Find more information on the show at the authority’s website, www.vlpra.com. Follow VLPRA on social media at facebook.com/vlpra or on Twitter @vlpratweets for real-time updates as the authority prepares to start the show on the Fourth.
