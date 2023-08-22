ATLANTA — When Donald Trump turns himself into the Fulton County Jail this week, he will be expected pay a $200,000 bail before he is released.
According to a consent bond order filed Aug. 21, in Fulton County Superior Court, bond for the former president’s 13 felony charges total $200,000.
In the order signed by Judge Scott McAfee, Trump is ordered against intimidation to any co-defendants or witnesses, and against direct or indirect threats against any victims, the community or property in the community. The filing also states that Trump cannot make direct or indirect threats of any nature against any witness including, but not limited to, the 30 un-indicted co-conspirators.
Threats or intimidation, according to the order, include posts on social media or reports of other posts.
Trump wont be allowed to communicated to any co-defendant or witness about the case, unless through counsel.
The agreement was signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the three lawyers representing Trump in the case.
Trump was among 19 indicted by a Fulton County grand jury Aug. 14, under Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges for allegedly attempting to subvert the 2020 presidential election.
Willis has given the defendants charged in the Fulton County indictment until Aug. 25 to surrender to the county jail.
She has requested that the trial begin March 4, with a final pretrial conference proposed for Feb. 20. However, Jeffrey Clark, one of the defendants, filed an objection to the proposal Aug. 17, stating the schedule was premature since none of the defendants were consulted or yet taken into custody. Clark is charged with racketeering and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings during his role as a justice department attorney during Trump's presidency.
Four other defendants, including three attorneys, also have consent bond orders that were filed Aug. 21.
