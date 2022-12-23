VALDOSTA – The Salvation Army toy giveaway served more than 900 children and families this holiday season.
For nearly 70 years, The Valdosta Daily Times, banks such as Guardian Bank and the Salvation Army have worked to ensure no local child finds an empty stocking come Christmas morning.
The Salvation Army coordinates with parents and families to shop the children’s wish lists to fulfill the promise of the Empty Stocking Fund.
This year, the Salvation Army volunteers and employees packed gifts for families for them to pick up and have under the tree this Christmas.
“Today, we are providing toys to over 900 children, families and seniors that preregistered,” Salvation Army Capt. Judy Chung said Wednesday.
“I always say that this (toy giveaway) is something that we get to do, being able to bring happiness and smiles to children on Christmas is our joy,” she said.
Volunteers for the toy giveaway are Salvation Army employees, church members, board members and other individuals and families in the community.
Sonya Hunter, first-year volunteer, brought her mother, children, nieces and nephew to help.
“I have a passion for volunteering and I am happy to be able to give back since I haven’t in the last couple of years,” Hunter said. “I feel complete and blessed to be able to help people others, along with my family.”
Valdosta Daily Times readers, local residents and organizations donated about $40,000 last holiday season. The Empty Stocking Fund brought toys to approximately 1,000 South Georgia children in 2021.
