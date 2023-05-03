Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering wins Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, the winners of the 6th Annual Valdosta Food & Wine Classic Best Dish Award photo

Kat Tremblay, Mikki Hudson, owner of Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, and Kelby Wilson show the best dish award.

VALDOSTA – Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering won the Sixth Annual Valdosta Food & Wine Classic best dish award.

The event featured 11 contestants.

The Food & Wine Classic was recently held at the Turner Center Art Park.

The event was sponsored by the Center for the Arts Guild, arts center representatives said in a statement.

Sponsors included Oscar & Lisa Aguero, Art & Janice Baker, Bill & Rosemary Brannen, Will & Jane Burgsteiner, Frank & Rebecca Carter, Ray & Peggy Chitty, Citizens Community Bank, Colonial Bag Company, Kenny & Susan Crago, Wayne & Michelle Edwards, Face Lab, First Federal Savings of Valdosta, Brad & Tina Folsom, Jeneane Grimsley, Guardian Bank, Hogan’s Pharmacy, IPG Architects & Planners, Jordan Ganas Century 21 Realty Advisors, Phil & Margaret Mittiga, North Valdosta Dental Care, Pleats & Creases Cleaners, Salon Bloom, Careen Shapiro, Bruce & Cathie Smith, Studio 8 Design — Architects, Sunset Farm Foods, Inc., Mala Vallotton, Dr. & Mrs. Bo Woodward and William Whitesell, attorney-at-Law.

Proceeds support various educational programs at the Turner Center.

For more information about Center programs and events, visit turnercenter.org.

