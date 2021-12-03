VALDOSTA – Visit Valdosta has appointed Charlie James Jr. as the new executive chef of the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
James has more than 30 years of culinary experience at conference centers, resorts and casinos across the United States, including recent stints as the demi chef at MResort in Las Vegas and the executive chef of restaurants at Harrah’s New Orleans, center representatives said in a statement.
He will oversee the banquet and event catering at the center, the go-to gathering place for celebrations, educational seminars and business development events in South Georgia.
James’ extensive experience and emphasis on impeccable customer service and innovative menus made him the perfect fit for the center’s top culinary role, said David DiSalvo, Visit Valdosta executive director.
“We’re thrilled to have James join our team and take our culinary offerings at the Rainwater Conference Center to the next level,” DiSalvo said. “James embodies the passion for service excellence that we strive for, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him bring his talents to South Georgia’s premier event space.”
Visit Valdosta is part of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Conference Center and Tourism Authority.
