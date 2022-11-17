VALDOSTA – Valdosta Moms on a Mission Provisional group held a dinner and ceremony at The Crescent in honor of becoming an officially chartered chapter of Jack and Jill of America.
Tangela Kimber, chartering president of the new Valdosta chapter, was surprised with gifts from the national President Kornisha McGill Brown and Darlene McGee Whittington, regional director, during the ceremony.
Mayor Scott James Matheson presented Kimber with a proclamation from the city. Several representatives from the local National Council of Negro Women and local Panhellenic Council also supported the new chapter.
Representatives said the Valdosta chapter of Jack and Jill of America looks forward to providing excellent programming for the children of Valdosta while also giving back to the community.
Jack and Jill boasts 252 chapters nationwide, representing more than 40,000 family members. Each chapter plans annual programming activities guided under a general five-point programmatic thrust: cultural awareness, educational development, health, civic and social/recreational areas.
Through service projects, Jack and Jill of America has created a medium of contact for children to stimulate their growth and development.
Thirty-five women became official members of the national organization. The Fathers Auxiliary filled with members' husbands also became chartered along with the VTEEN group of officers for the chapter.
Through lobbying, educational programming, dissemination of education materials and the organization of community and charitable events, Jack and Jill has promoted the public awareness and interests of children including child development, child growth, child quality of life, child care and the promotion of children’s rights.
