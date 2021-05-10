VALDOSTA – Kim Fromkin, Nathan Hart and Keri Sadley were the top graduates of their respective colleges at Valdosta State University’s third and final graduation session of the weekend.
There was more than one thing they had in common as they forged their paths to graduation but at the top of that list was a phrase: It was all worth it.
As top graduates for the Colleges of Humanities and Social Sciences, Science and Mathematics, and Nursing and Health Services respectively, they received the President’s Award for Academic Excellence.
VSU President Richard Carvajal gave them a hefty congratulations, but before that, he honored a tradition he’s held since he became president.
Carvajal asked the trio what was their most difficult class.
“Astronomy, hands down,” Fromkin said. “It (just) about killed me.”
“I’d say pharmacology,” Sadley said as Carvajal responded he heard that very often from those in her field. “I think they do it as one of the first classes (so) they can weed out the weak early.”
It’s a test right off the bat, Carvajal said. Hart said his most difficult class was Calculus 2, a class he took as a freshman.
It was a tough class to take then, but also something that prepared him well for his journey toward a doctorate in analytical chemistry. He’ll be pursuing that at the University of Florida this fall.
One thing the trio could say about taking their toughest classes was that it was a test of will. If you asked them if they’ve ever faltered, they’d tell you no, especially Hart.
Hart, a Valdosta native graduating with a bachelor’s of science in chemistry and a minor in German, found his love for chemistry at Lowndes High School with his AP chemistry teacher, Alice Bergeson
“She inspired me sort of,” he said. “Chemistry was the first thing I was super good – I was doing really well on all the tests and I really like the material.”
He decided chemistry was the subject for him and made a way. Once done with his doctorate, Hart plans to go into research and development or teach at a university.
Fromkin and Sadley led more unconventional circumstances as they decided to go to VSU. Fromkin is a wife, mother of six and grandmother of two from Thomasville.
After raising them, homeschooling them for seven years and then placing them back in the school system as teenagers, she sat back and thought “there’s nothing else I want to do other than teach.”
She said it’s like breathing for her but she still struggled with the decision to go to college. After eight months, she made up her mind.
“I started and that was it,” she said. “I have an addiction and it is research. I’ll be a forever student – I’ll be 100 trying to read if I make it that far.”
Fromkin graduated with a bachelor’s of arts in philosophy and religious studies concentrated in women’s and gender studies. She said she hopes to continue her education in the field to one day become a college professor.
Sadley joined the U.S. Air Force at 25 years old and was subsequently tasked with working as an aircraft mechanic. It wasn’t what she had hoped for and definitely not something she wanted to do for the remainder of her Air Force career.
She found out about the USAF’s Nurse Enlisted Commission Program which, if accepted, would pay for college tuition and commissions the applicant as an officer and nurse post-grad.
“That’s way more up my alley because I was a previous medical laboratory technician before even joining the Air Force,” she said.
She graduated with a bachelor’s of science in nursing and a LEADership Education and Development Certificate.
Kamari Logan, Nishaben Patel, Matthew Izzo and Dr. Jared Harris spoke about these types of successes in their commencement speeches.
A common theme in the speeches centered on how there are many different stories behind success. All hard work pays off.
“For some, you are the first in your family to attend a college or university; for others it has taken more than four years to make it here today; and for many others, this is just a stepping stone to the next degree,” Logan said.
Logan referenced there being two things that all graduates have in common.
“You persevered during a very uncertain time in our world. I hope you realize how incredible that is,” she said. “The second, each of you will blaze your own trail as an alum of Valdosta State University.”
The trio of graduates had some parting words for those who may be wary about college and those struggling with it currently.
Fromkin said “be the best you that you can be. Don’t set your goals so high. Just go in, do the best you can and be the best you can be and you’ll surprise yourself.”
Hart said if you care about it, then it’s doable; and Sadley said “no matter how hard it gets, it’s always worth it in the end.”
“You’ll always surprise yourself at what you can achieve if you just stay diligent and hard-working at it,” Sadley said. “You’re never too old to learn.”
Those three graduated alongside more than 1,500 other graduates this past weekend as VSU held its 231st commencement in three ceremonies between May 7-8.
The 7:30 p.m., May 7, session recognized graduates from the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, and College of the Arts.
The 7:30 p.m., May 8, session recognized graduates from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science and Mathematics, and College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Those graduating from graduate school were recognized at a 9 a.m., May 8, session.
